Las Amigas crowns 2019 queen

June 4, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record
Contributed photo M’Layah Smith is the 2019 Little Ms. Las Amigas Queen. -
Contributed photo Winners in the 2019 Las Amigas Pageant were (from left) Chemil Sellers, first runner-up; M’Layah Smith, queen; and Yazzmine Simon, second runner-up. -

The Morven Chapter of Las Amigas Inc. held it’s 31st annual Little Miss Las Amigas Pageant at Morven Elementary School in Morven, crowning M’Layah Smith the queen.

Smith, 5, is the daughter of Mauricia Copeland and Clifton Smith of Lilesville. She was sponsored by Joletha Little.

Chemil Sellers, 5-year old daughter of Shyanne Sellers of Wadesboro, was first runner-up. She was sponsored by Johnie M. Pettiford. Yazzmine Simon, 11-year old daughter of Jazzmine Simon and Michael Smith of Wadesboro, was second runner-up. She was sponsored by Shunee McRae.

Other pageant contestants were Jasariah Deberry, Di’Mazziah C. Hilllian, Da’Shaunti Hall, Jamariah Symone Marshall, Kimora McClinton and Alyssa Miller.

Under the theme “Pink and Orchid: It’s Showtime!” the contestants were introduced first in black T-shirts with a star and black jeans, dancing to “Stop in the Name of Love!” by the Supremes. For formal introductions, they wore pink and orchid gowns.

Kimberly Clark was the 2018 Little Miss Las Amigas queen; Quantelya Johnson served as mistress of ceremonies.

Each year the Little Miss Las Amigas pageant provides an opportunity for young ladies in the county to show their pride in an elegant way to the world. Funds collected during the pageant are used to provide scholarships to area students. Las Amigas has given more than $35,000 in scholarships in its 32 years of service in Anson County.

Chapter President Elizabeth Kersey expressed her gratitude to the parents, contestants and all of the members of the chapter for the commitment and hard work helping to ensure the success of the pageant.

Las Amigas is a nonprofit providing educational and other social activities designed to improve the Anson County community. Its 12 members include officers Kersey; Pat McCoy, vice president; Winnie Bennett, recording secretary; Marilynn Bennett, financial secretary; Little, treasurer; Pettiford, corresponding secretary, Judy Simon, chaplain; and members Beulah Pratt, Samantha Douglas, McRae, Arnnette Taylor and Kristen Mims.

The Anson Record