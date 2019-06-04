Elementary school gym to be open

By: The Anson Record

Open gym for play at Wadesboro Elementary School has been announced by the Anson County Parks & Recreation Department.

Allen Jackson, a member of Director Jeff Waisner’s staff, said participants will be able to play basketball, football, whiffleball, kickball and a number of other sports.

The schedule begins June 11 and continues each Tuesday and Thursday through July 25. The first week of July, on July 2 and 4, the gym will not be open due to the Fourth of July holiday.

Registration is required and forms are available at the Recreation Department, 845 Airport Road in Wadesboro, or through the county’s website at co.anson.nc.us.

Children must be age 10 by June 1 to participate, and cannot turn age 16 before July 8.

For more information, contact Waisner at 704-695-2550, Jackson at 704-694-5751 or Wendell Small at 704-695-2782.

