Summer opportunities abound

By: Roshunda Blount, - Special to The Anson Record

Summer is about to be in full swing, and you might be wondering exactly what your kids are going to do for the next 59 days.

Sure, you have camps, sleepovers, and trips to grandmas lined up for the younger kids, but what about your teenager? You might be surprised, but there are plenty of ways to keep your teenager busy, and out of trouble.

For all that can be had during summertime, it is getting a bad reputation for being a time of drug use and underage drinking. The 2012 National Household Survey on Drug Abuse found that more teens first experimented with drugs during the months between May and August. According to the survey, the number of youth who begin smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol also rises during the summer.

Of course, the best way to handle these concerns is to keep open communication with your teen and talk to them about risks and consequences. But in addition to those heart-to-heart talks, consider ways to keep your teen active in safe activities.

But what about the summer months? Teenagers have begun to develop interests by now, whether it’s sports, shopping or video games. Consider what they enjoy doing and then brainstorm on ways to expand on that interest.

For example, if your son is an avid soccer player, signing him up for camps and summer leagues are obvious choices. But beyond that, he might be interested in assisting in coaching a league of younger children. He might even want to take up a part-time job at a sports facility or equipment store.

Even interests that are more homebound, such as your movie buffs or video gamers, there are other options outside of the home and away from the television. Job options are arcades and movie theaters, but they could get much more knowledge on their interests through local classes.

If you have an older teen, community colleges or technical schools may open up their media classes to your youth.

Involving your teen in a community service project can be a great summer experience. Service projects are a great way to home in on interests, and even help with career exploration. If your daughter says she wants to be a veterinarian, contact the Humane Society to see when they need volunteers. Volunteering gives a true picture of all sides of a job, both good and bad.

Summer is a time of relaxing and having fun, and your teen deserves the rest from school. However, your teen will be glad for the chance to get out of the house and make a difference in his life.

Roshunda Blount is the director of the Anson County Extension Office.

