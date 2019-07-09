Candidates yet to file for November municipal election

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Candidate filing for the November 2019 Municipal Election is underway, and ends July 19 at noon. Over the course of the first two days of filing, nobody has put their hat into the ring for any position.

Interested candidates must file at the Anson County Board of Elections on Morven Road.

Potential candidates must bring valid identification card for notarization; and check for filing fees. Cash may be accepted if fee is $50 or less. All fees must be paid at filing time.

Fees for mayor in Ansonville, McFarlen, Peachland, and Polkton are $20. Lilesville mayor fees are $12; $15 for Morven; and $20 for Wadesboro.

Town council fees for Ansonville, McFarlen, Morven, Peachland, and Polkton are $5; $6 for Lilesville; and $10 for Wadesboro.

Completed campaign finance documents ae not required, but can be brought to the Elections Office.

Potential candidates arriving on the last day to file should be prepared to wait.

Eligibility verification will be completed by officials, filing paperwork will be copleted signed, and notarized; and campaign finance questions will be answered after the filing process.

All mayor seats are open for candidate filing. These seats are currently held by Mayors Bill Thacker, Joey Estridge, James Richard Harringon, Dianne Timmons, Theodore Carr, Richard Allen, and Minnie Staton.

Wadesboro has two open seats on the town council — the seats of John Ballard and Jeremy Burr.

All town council seats in Ansonville, Lilesville, McFarlen and Polkton are open for candidate filing.

Morven has two seats open, which are currently held by James Cohen and Timmy Watkins.

Peachland also has two seats. Jeffrey Davis and Betty D. Hasty are the current seatholders.

If you have any questions, comments, or suggestions, call at 704-994-3223 or email us at sadams@co.anson.nc.us.

