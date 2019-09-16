BRLC teaches basic computer skills class

Burnsville Learning and Recreation Center are teaching adults how to become computer savvy in a Basic Computer Skills class.

The class runs for six weeks every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the Center. It is only offered to aged-adult students.

“Neighbors and volunteers are learning to create and set up email accounts plus much more,” said Carol Smith, BRLC director. “Students will use this way of communicating daily until each become familiar with the email system. “

Students will learn and understand the fundamentals of Basic Computer Skills. These skills include typing, computer components, email setup, and the basics of the Internet.

“It is offered for 6 weeks, or until the individuals master the class,” Smith said.

Smith said the class was a “moment of mind expansion.”

Those interested in joining the class, call the BRLC at 704-826-8737 for more information and registration.

