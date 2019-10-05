McLeod Health honors employees for their cummulative 375 years of service

October 5, 2019
By: The Anson Record
McLeod Health Cheraw employees were recognized for their years of dedicated service during an honorary Service Awards Celebration held at the hospital on Sept. 12.

“The values of McLeod Health are demonstrated through the compassion and commitment of our employees to always keep the patient at the forefront of everything they do,” said Hospital Administrator Mib Scoggins. “A recipient of the McLeod Employee Service Award demonstrates our four core values.”

Scoggins went on to say, “The Value of Caring, the Value of the Person, the Value of Quality and the Value of Integrity helps further our mission of providing patients with medical excellence in our region.”

During the special ceremony, 30 employees were honored for their contributions to the organization. Each employee was recognized for their cumulative years of service that continued from the former Chesterfield General Hospital and Marlboro Park Hospital. Their cumulative efforts total more than 375 years of caring for the patients and families living in Chesterfield and Marlboro counties.

Debbie Locklair, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer for McLeod Health, concluded the program by thanking everyone in attendance for their years of service to the hospital system. Locklair praised the rapid growth and resilience of McLeod Health Cheraw and attributed its success to its hard-working and loyal staff.

“Everyone who has been recognized today for their service were chosen because they consistently exceed the standards of excellence and quality set by McLeod Health,” Locklair said. “They demonstrate cheerful and compassionate service to others on a daily basis.”

2019 Employee Service Awards Recipients:

  • 35 Years: Teresa Heyward&Teresa Welch
  • 30 Years: Walter “Terrie” Collins
  • 20 Years: Joy Farmer, Dawn Griggs, Patricia Smith, Christopher Spivey&Judy Yow
  • 15 Years: Sandra Campbell, Charles Dean&Arthur “Sonny” Usher
  • 10 Years: Charles “Wayne” Creech, Cheryl Douglas, Loretta Harpestad, Ashley McLain, Tracey Patrick, Tammie Watkins&Guadalupe White
  • 5 Years: Cassie Davis, Sherry Gainey, Patricia Johnson, Donna Lindsey, Kathryn McLain, Tiffany Morton, Katherine Pecho, Hope Simmons, Sharon Stafford, Rebecca Teal, Steven Tooker &Wayne Wilson

