Ansonia grabs Theatre of the Year trophy at Metrolina Theatre Awards Gala

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Ansonia Theatre brought home four trophies from the Metrolina Theatre Association’s 11th Awards Gala, including Theatre Group of the Year.

Jennifer Boswell won for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her role as Louise in Gypsy. Tommy Wooten won Best Director of a Musical, as well as Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his role as Herbie in Gypsy. The biggest prize of the night, Theatre Group of the Year, also went to the Ansonia Theatre.

The Ansonia was nominated for twenty-two awards for its productions of Dearly Departed and Gypsy. There were also two special nods for Theatre Person of the Year for Tommy Wooten, and Theatre Group of the Year for the Ansonia.

The comedy Dearly Departed garnered nominations for Leslie Capell, Wooten, Lindsey Melton, Donald Perkins, Mike Phillips, Brittany Price, Paige Mercer, Miraqule Stansberry and Joe Blocker.

The musical Gypsy earned nominations for Terra Medlock, Wooten, Boswell, Kimberly Smith, Terri Stegall Beeson, Gail Litaker, Mike Phillips, Donald Perkins, Joe Blocker and Britany Price.

The Metrolina Theatre Association supports all levels of theatre in Charlotte-Mecklenburg and the surrounding area, including community theatre organizations, professional theatres, and independent production companies.

“The MTA includes twenty-one theatres from Statesville to Wadesboro and Gastonia to Rock Hill, and all were gathered to celebrate a night of theatre and to recognize outstanding work in our region,” Wooten said.

The Ansonia is currently running the comedy Drinking Habits. The rest of the season includes Miracle on 34th Street, Little Shop of Horrors, Alice in Wonderland, and Ghost: The Musical.

To buy tickets or become a supporter call 704-694-4950, or go online to ansoniatheatre.com.

