PEACHLAND — A sacred moment took place during Peachland’s town council meeting Monday night; Mayor Clint Davis officially signed a proclamation declaring the town of Peachland a Purple Heart town.

“Mr. Cruz Carpenter loves research and loves history and he came to us and told us we qualify to be a Purple Heart town, and we said, ‘Absolutely, let’s do it,’” said Davis who is heavily involved in honoring veterans already through his dedication and hard work bringing the annual Gold Star game to Anson County schools.

Established in 1957, the Purple Heart Foundation is a 501-c non-profit organization headquartered in Annandale, Va., and its mission statement is “To enhance the quality of life of purple heart recipients and other honorably discharged veterans and their families.”

For the Purple Heart Foundation to bestow this honor on a town it must meet certain criteria: The town must have living or deceased Purple Heart recipients, they must issue an official proclamation and they have to recognize National Purple Heart day. America celebrates its Purple Heart recipients annually August 7.

Congress established the Purple Heart Trail that winds through all fifty states in 1992. Purple Heart towns are established across the nation so citizens can remember and honor its military personnel wounded or killed in combat with hostile forces. In order to qualify to receive a Purple Heart a service member must meet all of the following criteria: suffered a wound, injury or death that is the result of enemy or hostile act; international terrorist attack; or friendly fire. The wound or injury suffered must have required treatment by medical officials.

Davis said he was thrilled to make the announcement so close after Peachland held an online poll for residents to choose their new sign, as now the town can include its new honor on the sign, rather than having to add an additional one declaring it a Purple Heart town.

“I really want to give credit where it is due,” said Davis, as so many Peachland residents had a hand in Peachland’s new sign and special honor. “Mr. Carpenter worked very hard to bring this about and I want to thank the Purple Heart Foundation for allowing us to do this.”

Peachland’s former town signs were over 20 years old and in addition to Carpenter, Mr. Gary Cales provided the brickwork for Peachland’s new sign, Dennis Horne with Horne’s Wiring and Electrical has provided new electrical panels for the back of the sign, Greg Outen with Brown Creek Graphics is responsible for designing and installing the metal sign, and Jimmie Horne built the framework to hold the town of Peachland’s new sign.

“Our service men and women are the reason we get to do what we do. They fought for our freedoms that allow us the privilege to live in Peachland. We can never say thank you enough,” said Davis. “Many times you don’t really know somebody — they don’t share they are Purple Heart recipients with you. We still want them to know Peachland values what they have given — some of them never come home — and we want them to know we appreciate the sacrifice they made for us. This is one way we can recognize them and honor their families.”