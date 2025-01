1st grade – ALL A’S AND B’S – Dallas Hall, Olivia Harrington, Anna Lou Jones, Jakob Mauldin, Charlie Rivers, Cordelia Thompson, and Dawson Wilson

2nd grade – ALL A’S – Dillon Allender

ALL A’S AND B’S – Locklyn Brigman, Ariana Emanuel, Josiah Fleming, Naomi Harris, Elyjah Jordan, Hayden Palmatier, and Jazelle Watts

3rd grade – ALL A’S AND B’S – Connor Myers

4th grade – ALL A’S – Chance Allen and Aubrey Ballard

ALL A’S AND B’S – Aubre Evans, David Lakey, Colton Myers, and Adam Nguyen

5th grade – ALL A’S AND B’S – Payton Harrington, Isabel Jones, Izzy Rivers, and Isreal Williams

6th grade – ALL A’S – Kevin Nguyen

ALL A’S AND B’S – Nathan Davis, Elaina Fleming, Braylen Gilmore, and BriAsia Merriman

Junior High – ALL A’S AND B’S – Bella Griggs, Aubree Philipsheck, Liliana Philipsheck

High School – ALL A’S – Molly Chapman

ALL A’S AND B’S – Olivia Emanuel, Cali Philipsheck, Kinleigh Skipper, Cara Davis, Bryson Jones, Zoey Rivers, Bryan Philipsheck, and Madison Harpe