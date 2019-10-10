Hunsucker, Pinkston honored for service as election precinct officials

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Anson County Board of Elections recognized recently retired precinct officials.

Nancy Hunsucker of Lilesville and Rosa “Peggy” Pinkston of Wadesboro were honored Tuesday Oct. 8 during the regular monthly board meeting.

Director of Elections Steve Adams presented plaques of appreciation on behalf of Chairman James Paxton and board members.

The current board members are Secretary Tracy Baynars, Rochelle Williams, Sherika Staton, and Annie Parson.

Board members and other precinct officials, who served as precinct officials with the honorees, offered remarks to both ladies and thanked them for their many years of service to Anson County Elections.

There was also a small reception held in their honor.

“Without precinct officials, the administration of each election would not be possible, we are extremely thankful for these ladies committed tenure,” Adams said.

“I had the privilege of working with both of these ladies, and this board is most appreciative of the sacrifices they made for many years to serve the citizens of Anson County,” Williams said. She is also the former elections director.

“Miss Rosa Pinkston is being honored tonight as the longest serving precinct official in Anson County history with nearly 40 years of service; that is quite remarkable in the world of elections,” Adams said.

Both Hunsucker and Pinkston thanked the board for the opportunities given to them to serve as well as the friendship that has developed.

For more information on the Anson County Board of Elections or to serve as a precinct official, contact Director Adams at 704-994-3223.

