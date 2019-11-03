Barn Blast returns for another year, tickets are on sale

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Contributed Photo Anson County Partnership for Children hosted its annual Barn Blast in January. -

Barn Blast will be held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. in the Ingram Room at South Piedmont Community College’s Lockhart-Taylor Center in Wadesboro.

Tickets for the annual Barn Blast fundraiser are available now at the Anson County Partnership for Children.

“This country-themed night of fun features games, dinner, dancing, and both silent and live auctions,” said Alexandria Harrington of the ACPC. “Barn Blast classics like Head and Tails and new favorites like the Wine Pull are back by popular demand.”

Reserved tables for eight are available for $500 and individual tickets can be purchased for $65.

Poisson, Poisson, & Bower, LLC and Uwharrie Bank will kick-off the night of fun as presenting sponsors.

“Barn Blast is sure to be a fun-filled night for all in attendance with an important purpose in mind,” said Caroline Goins, ACPC Executive Director. “Barn Blast provides resources for our youngest child in our community.”

Goins went on to say, “The success of Barn Blast is a testament to the determination and love of Anson County.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available and tax-deductible. The Partnership welcomes donations of auction items for the live or silent auctions as well. Guests can purchase tickets and sponsorships online by visiting www.ansonchildren.org and following the prompts.

All proceeds benefit the Partnership’s early childhood educational programming. These programs include but are not limited to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library which mails a book each month to over 1,000 children in Anson County.

“Be sure to purchase your Barn Blast tickets before they sell out,” Harrington said.

Check out the Partnership’s Facebook page to view auction items and updates about Barn Blast. For tickets or more information about the 2020 Barn Blast, please call or come by the Anson County Partnership for Children, 117 South Greene Street, Wadesboro, 704 694-4036, www.ansonchildren.org.

The Anson County Partnership for Children is a non-profit organization formed in 1996 in response to the North Carolina Smart Start initiative. The Partnership’s mission is “helping to make Anson County a better place to be a child and to raise a child.” For more information, contact the Partnership at 704-694-4036 or visit the Partnership’s website at www.ansonchildren.org.

