FirstHealth of the Carolinas earns ‘A’ in The Leapfrog Group

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital (MRH) and Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond were awarded an ‘A’ in The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2019 hospital safety grades, a national distinction positioning both campuses among the safest hospitals in the United Sates.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of health care committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.

“The safety of our patients is a top priority at FirstHealth,” said Mickey W. Foster, MHA, FirstHealth chief executive officer. “Earning this top honor for patient safety is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to provide our patients with the highest quality and safest care possible.”

Foster went on to say, “I am so proud to work with a team of physicians, nurses and staff who uphold the highest standards of care to keep our patients safe.”

The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

This is MRH-Richmond’s fifth consecutive ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group.

“We are extremely proud to again receive this prestigious honor that recognizes MRH-Richmond’s steadfast focus on quality and patient safety,” said John Jackson, president of FirstHealth’s southern region. “Every member of our team plays a role in ensuring a culture of safety at MRH-Richmond, and this is a recognition that we should all take pride in.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

“‘A’ hospitals show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes genuine commitment at every level – from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors – and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A.”

To see full grade details for MRH and MRH-Richmond, learn how employers can help, and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_John_Jackson.jpg https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Mickey-Foster_1700.jpg