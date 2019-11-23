Suspect charged with teacher’s death

The Troy woman involved in an accident that killed Anson County teacher Kimberly Elaine Ingold was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Bethany Johnson Haywood, 28, was charged with felony death by motor vehicle, reckless driving and left of center.

According to news reports, Haywood was heading east on N.C. Highway 24 in Biscoe on Sept. 7 when she collided with two cars driving west, one driven by Ingold.

Ingold died in a head-on collision on her way home from an N.C. State football game. Johnson’s truck crossed the center line and struck a Nissan before hitting Ingold’s Mazda, killing Ingold.

According to reports, Haywood was estimated to be driving at 55 mph when she struck the Nissan, which was going at about 40 mph at the time of impact. Ingold was driving at about 50 mph when she was struck.

Haywood’s truck was owned by Hurley Backhoe Service, Inc. in Star.

According to arrest records, Haywood still has pending charges of speeding and reckless driving to endanger, as well as an alleged infraction for improper equipment (speedometer), after being pulled over May 13, according to online records. She did not own the car she was driving, but planned to buy it, and said the speedometer was not functioning properly, reports indicate.

Ingold spent about 25 years in the county, teaching and working in career development and technology to get students internships and jobs. Anson High School principal Chris Stinson says her death is a major loss to the Wadesboro school.

The Bearcats honored Ingold in a “redout” Friday, Sept. 13, for her love for NC State, where she was an alumnus.

Superintendent Michael Freeman said faith was an important part of Ingold’s life. He also said they will lean on Ingold’s spiritual strength to help them cope with the tremendous loss.

Anson County Schools released a statement to the public.

“The Anson County Schools District is heartbroken over the passing of Dr. Kim Ingold; one of our superior staff members,” the statement said. “Dr. Ingold served as a teacher for many years and most recently is in the position of Career Development Coordinator at Anson High School.”

As a 23-year veteran educator Dr. Ingold has touched the lives of many students, parents, colleagues, and community members in Anson County.

“She will always be remembered for the positive energy she put into life and her profession,” it said. “Students and colleagues regularly reflect on the fantastic influence has made on them.”

Ingold was also known for planning extensive overnight field trips to various states such as Florida and Washington just to mention a few. She took thousands of students on field trips to visit colleges and universities to expose them to educational options beyond high school. Of course, she gravitated to North Carolina State University with students on many occasions due to her trust, commitment, and love as an alumni.

Ingold dressed in red, navy blue, and orange regularly due to her love for the NC State’s Wolfpacks and local Anson Bearcats.

On many occasions, Ingold performed with the Anson High School Band over the years.

“The student campus programs she scheduled to promote career options were phenomenal,” ACS said. She was also known as our resident ACS Photographer – affording ACS the lasting memories that a talented photographer leaves as a legacy.

“Lastly, we will all remember Kim for her loving commitment to family and friends,” they said. “We all knew to appreciate the value of family and friends based on the example Kim set for all who knew her.”

The statement concluded by saying, “Realizing that the Christian Faith was Kim’s life, we will lean on her spiritual strength to help us cope with the tremendous loss.”

