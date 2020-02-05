Johnson Chapel Holiness Church gears up for Women Of Fire Revival

WADESBORO- Johnson Chapel Holiness Church is gearing up for their Women of Fire Revival which kicks off Feb. 12 and lasts until Feb. 14. Their Taking It Back Crusade Grand Finale will end the week with services by Minsters Christine Hall and Brenda Pratt.
Johnson Chapel is a small church in Anson County and has spent over 55 years at its current location. “Our former Bishop, Bishop Grant, was out of Greensboro and he came to Wadesboro every Sunday for years up until his death in 1999,” said church member Cathy Gaddy. Bishop William E. Taylor took over after Grant’s passing and has been the pastor ever since.
The Chapel has a busy February this year. First up is Feb. Birthday Program on Sunday, Feb. 9. “We have a lot of people who have a birthday in Feb. so we decided to do a program,” said Gaddy. Apostle Annette Ross will be speaking. She s from Anson County but currently lives and preaches in Charlotte. Apostle Ross has been presiding over Feb. Birthday Program for over 20 years.
The theme of this year’s Women of Fire Revival is “Stepping Up Our A Game”. Gaddy took inspiration for the theme from a service by Pastor Overseer Sylvia McLendon. “She was preaching on our crusade and she began to talk about stepping up our A-game. I asked her if we could use that for the theme this year. I told our speakers about it and they were with it,” said Gaddy. The proceeds from the Revival will go to boosts Johnson Chapel’s Pastor Anniversary in April.
“All three speakers are awesome, each with their own style,” said Gaddy. Pastor Joletha Dockery is from Richmond County but has currently pastored in Anson County. Pastor Phyllis Gill is originally from Concord but has been pastoring in Morven for over 25 years. “The women know each other from the ministry,” said Gaddy.
The Taking it Back Crusade Grand Finale bookends the event. “Normally, a crusade will run for seven days, but the way our pastor did it, he did two days out of the month in Nov., Dec., and Jan., so we’re going to have the grand finale on what would be the 7th day in Feb.,” said Gaddy added, “We have two speakers for that day. They are actually sisters. Both are in the ministry. We have other guests we’ve invited, singers and stuff like that. It’s going to be a big day and an awesome week,” said Gaddy
