Albermarle native is 2019 Sailor of the Year

February 5, 2020 Anson Record News 0
By: By Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs
PENSACOLA, Fla. – A 2008 graduate of North Stanly High School and Albemarle, North Carolina native was announced as a 2019 Sailor of the Year (SOY) for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) at a ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Jan. 23.

Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Kimber N. Dominguez is the learning management office departmental leading petty officer, at Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Lemoore, California, where her leadership of 92 instructors resulted in the brilliant management of 58 courses and the delivery of over 54,000 hours of quality instruction to more than 3,400 students. As command career counselor, she executed 52 career development boards and captured the fiscal year 2018 retention excellence award.

Reach Navy Office of Community Outreach at navyoutreach@navy.mil

