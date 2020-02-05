Library merger means major expansion

By: By Benjamin Murphy - NC Cardinal Program Manager, State Library of North Carolina.
A shelf from the Hampton B. Allen Library. -
A cardinal resting atop a shelf at the library. -

Last month, the Sandhill Regional Library joined NC Cardinal, a collaboration between the State Library of North Carolina and public libraries throughout the state. NC Cardinal provides software and resource sharing to 38 library systems and 183 individual libraries.

Sandhill Regional Library has a collection of approximately 300,000 items. Upon joining Cardinal, Sandhill Regional card holders will have access to almost 7 million books, DVDs and audio books. This means that if you’re looking for an obscure series, a specialty item, or just an extra copy of a popular book, you’ll now have a much larger selection to draw from.

NC Cardinal began in 2011 and currently has 38 library systems and 183 individual libraries. The neighboring counties of Scotland, Cumberland, Harnett, Davidson and Lee are also a part of NC Cardinal, so Sandhill Regional patrons will be able to visit those libraries to check out books using their Sandhill card.

Reach the Hampton B. Allen Library at 704-694-5177

