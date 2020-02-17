Police chase ends with the shooting death of armed suspect

By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer
POLKTON- Anson County Deputy Lieutenant Detective James Williams was involved in a fatal shooting on Friday, Feb. 14 that resulted in the death of 58-year old Polkton resident Timothy Leroy Harrington.

Anson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 2:40 p.m. While en route to the call, they received information that the suspect, Harrington, had fled the scene in a red truck headed North on Highway 742 South.

The deputies would catch up to the truck minutes later and, at approximately 2:50 p.m., they attempted to stop the vehicle about a mile from the complainant’s residence. At this point, Harrington fled from the sheriff’s deputies into Polkton.

Harrington stopped his vehicle on Mills Road in Polkton and exited the truck with a firearm which he used to confront the deputies. Lieutenant Detective Williams, a 23-year veteran with the Sheriff’s office, then discharged his firearm and fatally wounded Harrington.

Lieutenant Detective Williams has, per standard procedure, been placed on paid administrative leave. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has been asked by Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid to investigate the case. All future correspondence will be released by the SBI.

