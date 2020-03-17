Incident reports

WADESBORO- At 9:05 a.m. on Monday, March 9 a warrant was served to Shiya Demesa Threatt. She was arrested at the Magistrates Office in Wadesboro and charged with Misdemeanor Simple Assault. Threatt was also given court dates.

WADESBORO- AT 8:33 on Monday, March 9 deputies responded to US Hwy. 52 N following a report of a suspect communicating threats. Deputies arrived to find a woman outside and two subjects inside the residence. Clifton Parker, 32, was intoxicated and had scrapes on his face and nose. Parker was arrested after assuming a hostile stance towards the deputy. He was taken into custody and charged with one count of Misdemeanor Communicating Threats. He was held on a $500 secured bond and given court dates.

LILESVILLE- At 12:26 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, deputies responded to Ingram Mountain Road to issue a warrant to Ricky Anthony Colson, 35. Colson was taken into custody and charged with Misdemeanor DV Protective Order Violation. He was given court dates.

WADESBORO- At 11:44 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11 Brandon Lewis Pratt, 27, was arrested for a probation violation.

MORVEN- At 11:51 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11 deputies responded to Cason Oldfield Road in Morven following a report of a forcible breaking and entering. The resident had come home to find his door kicked in. 4 packs of Newport Cigarettes and a 12 gauge Mossberg shotgun were stolen from the home. The case is active and the suspect is unidentified.

PEACHLAND- At 4:97 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 deputies responded to Upper White Store Road in Peachland following a report of a larceny. The resident had left to go to the store and, upon returning home an hour and a half later, found his outbuilding doors had been opened and the wi-fi modem taken stolen from within. The case is active with an unnamed suspect.

WADESBORO- At 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 Burnic Vidal Ratliff, 26, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault and Driving While Impaired. He is being held on a $1,000 unsecured bond for the Simple Assault charge as well as a $2,000 for the Driving While Impaired charge. Ratliff was given court dates.

POLKTON- At 3:19 on Saturday, March 14 deputies reported to Banks Road in Polkton following reports of a 7-year-old boy bit by a dog. The boy was visiting his grandmother and was outside petting a group of dogs. The dogs’ owner, Margaret Horne, had noticed the child on the ground crying. The child had bites all over their body and was transferred to Union County for medical treatment. Horne was given citations by animal control. The case is active and the Department of Social Services has become involved.

