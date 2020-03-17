state of education in Anson County discussed at luncheon

Anson County Schools Superintendent Michael Freeman and South Piedmont Community College President Dr. Maria Pharr spoke at the State of Education Luncheon hosted by the Anson County Chamber of Commerce last Friday. - Caroline Goins, Executive Director of the Anson County Partnership for Children, spoke at the State of Education Luncheon on both the importance of quality care in a child’s early development as well as the programs and resources the Partnership offers to the community. - Superintendent Michael Freeman spoke on the myriad socio-economic challenges faced by the Anson County School system and how they have come together as a community to persevere. - South Piedmont Community College President Dr. Maria Pharr spoke on how SPCC can help individuals in a number of ways, from easing a student into college programs, offering transfer programs, helping individuals receive certificates and training to further their career, or helping adult students obtain their GED. - -

WADESBORO- Representatives from Anson County Partnership for Children, Anson County Schools, and South Piedmont Community spoke at the State of Education Luncheon on the unique challenges and opportunities they face as well as how all three organizations work together to help educate the total child, from birth, to public school, and beyond. The Anson County Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, which was held on March 6.

Shelby Emrich, President and CEO of the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, gave a brief introduction of the presenters following a spaghetti dinner provided by Allen’s Restaurant. The first presenter was Caroline Goins, Executive Director of Anson County Partnership for Children.

“What you’re going to hear from today is what we’re doing to try and help in Anson County,” said Goins, who added, “Yes, we know the poverty rates and, yes, we know the issues, but we’re working very hard, along with many community partners, to make sure our kids are set up for success.”

“It all starts with babies,” said Goins. “Children are born with 10 billion neurons in the brain. You don’t get any more of those. 90 percent of your brain development starts and happens before you even get to kindergarten. These synapses are making millions and millions of connections in the brain and doing webbing, so they’re ready and structurally sound enough to continue to grow.”

“Unfortunately, we have some children that are not potty trained and can’t speak in complete sentences before kindergarten, because they’re not getting it at home or anyone else. If they’re that behind before they hit kindergarten, it’s an uphill battle for the rest of their life,” said Goins.

Michael Freeman, Superintendent of Anson County Schools, was the next speaker. Freeman spoke at length on the challenges faced in this school district, “We no longer have equal education for all,” said Freeman, who added, “The Basic Education Act was designed so that kids in poor, rural areas, such like Anson County, with state funding, would get programs such as music art, Spanish, and dance. This Act is still on the books, but it’s an unfunded mandate. We don’t get equal services for our children in Anson county”

Freeman also discussed the partnership Anson County Schools has with SPCC. “In the last 15 years, Anson County and South Piedmont Community College have really accelerated with our dual enrollment offerings. If you can attend graduation, you’re going to be amazed at the dual graduates who get associates degrees, certifications, double majors, and so forth from our institutions together,” said Freeman.

Dr. Maria Pharr, South Piedmont Community College President, was the final speaker of the evening. “Community College means something to individuals based on the lenses by which they view that college,” said Dr. Pharr.

“Our mission. It’s what has always attracted me to community college. It’s the mission to be able to have an open door to anybody who walks in,” explained Dr. Pharr, who added, “What we mean by an open door philosophy is that you can come in as soon as you enter high school and at any point in you journey as an adult that never did earn a high school education. We accept everyone and what our goal is, is to get them to their best place, to get them to that next level.”

“The quality of our education is at least as good, and I would say better than that provided at a large university, and I’ll tell you why. When you go to a large institution and you enter those first two levels of your program, you may be one of 100 students in a classroom. Sometimes, that professor may not even know your name. But, at a community college, you’re probably one of 25 and I know your name. That’s the difference,” explained Dr. Pharr.

“In our village we work together,” said Freeman, speaking on the relationship between the Partnership for Children, Anson County Schools, and SPCC. “We have professional respect, dialogue. We have conversations and we support each other.”

Anson County Schools Superintendent Michael Freeman and South Piedmont Community College President Dr. Maria Pharr spoke at the State of Education Luncheon hosted by the Anson County Chamber of Commerce last Friday. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_1-7.jpg Anson County Schools Superintendent Michael Freeman and South Piedmont Community College President Dr. Maria Pharr spoke at the State of Education Luncheon hosted by the Anson County Chamber of Commerce last Friday. Caroline Goins, Executive Director of the Anson County Partnership for Children, spoke at the State of Education Luncheon on both the importance of quality care in a child’s early development as well as the programs and resources the Partnership offers to the community. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_2-5.jpg Caroline Goins, Executive Director of the Anson County Partnership for Children, spoke at the State of Education Luncheon on both the importance of quality care in a child’s early development as well as the programs and resources the Partnership offers to the community. Superintendent Michael Freeman spoke on the myriad socio-economic challenges faced by the Anson County School system and how they have come together as a community to persevere. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_3-6.jpg Superintendent Michael Freeman spoke on the myriad socio-economic challenges faced by the Anson County School system and how they have come together as a community to persevere. South Piedmont Community College President Dr. Maria Pharr spoke on how SPCC can help individuals in a number of ways, from easing a student into college programs, offering transfer programs, helping individuals receive certificates and training to further their career, or helping adult students obtain their GED. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_4-4.jpg South Piedmont Community College President Dr. Maria Pharr spoke on how SPCC can help individuals in a number of ways, from easing a student into college programs, offering transfer programs, helping individuals receive certificates and training to further their career, or helping adult students obtain their GED.

By Charles Wood Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com or at 704 994 5471

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com or at 704 994 5471