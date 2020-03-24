Anson Animal Shelter closes for COVID_19

By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer
Jackie Ussery, Animal Care Coordinator, gives a check-up to Elvis, a 2-year-old male dog. -
POLKTON- The Anson County Animal Shelter, as well as the shelters in Richmond, Moore, and Union Counties, have been closed due to COVID-19.

“We cannot take any animals to rescues because travel has been suspended,” said Lett. The Shelter has suspended all surgeries and is no longer in-taking animals, but they are currently letting animals out to rescues that want to come to pick them up.

As a precaution, the Animal Shelter is limiting volunteers who can come to the shelter, “If we get sick, who’s going to take care of the animals?” asked Lett, who added, “I was out of the state last week to take a dog to the vet in Colombia. We’ve been to Charlotte. We’ve been all over. We don’t want to make people sick, because we might be contagious.”

The Animal Shelter once had an outbreak of canine distemper, which is a virus that affects a variety of animals, such as both domestic and wild dogs. Lett believes that her experience with distemper has given her a unique perspective on COVID-19.

“This coronavirus is sort of like when we had distemper at the shelter. Everybody needs to get quarantined to a specific area or it’s going to keep spreading,” said Lett, who added, “We quarantined everyone. No one came in or out, animal-wise, for 30 days. Then we tested everybody. With distemper, you have to euthanize the affected cases, there’s no cure for it.”

Shelter employees will continue to take care of the animals and maintain the facility until things once again return to normal. “We’re going to replace cabinets, do some painting. Replace more ceiling tiles,” said Lett.

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@anssonrecord.com or at 704 994 5471

