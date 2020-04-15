Anson County 4-H honors youth and volunteers

ANSON COUNTY — On Tuesday, Feb. 18, more than thirty proud relatives, friends, and supporters attended the annual 4-H Achievement Night held at the Cooperative Extension Center. The purpose of Achievement Night is to honor and recognize Anson County 4-H’ers, 4-H Volunteer Leaders for their accomplishments from the previous year, and Volunteer Leaders who have given their time and efforts to assist with 4-H programs.
Youth and adults were recognized and received certificates and ribbons for their accomplishments. 4-H alumni, Commissioner Lawrence Gatewood, was present to give the greetings. Several, well deserving 4-H’ers earned scholarships for the effort and hard work they put into their club project work. These scholarships are funded through program fundraising efforts and will be used toward 4-H trips, camps, and 4-H project area supplies.
This year’s Cloverbud (5-7) project participant was Zoë Martin. The Junior Division (8-12) project winner was Andrew Martin. The Senior Division (13-18) project winners were LaMaia Smith-Maxwell and Cameron Tillman. Quenton Cromartie and Keyshawn Tillman submitted portfolios which are three years of project work in one specific project area.
Our 4-H Volunteer Leaders were recognized with years of devoted service to the 4-H program. They were: 1st year Volunteer Leaders Ashley Cole and Justin Jones, Leslie Smith 4 years, Natasha Duncan 10 years, Carrissima Martin 10 years, Debra Ratliff 14
years, Addie Richardson 14 years, Hannah Dunlap 19 years, Kim Bennett 28 years, Ada Moore 32 years, Betty Garris 36 years, and Pearl Blount 37 years. Each Leader was given a certificate and a gift of appreciation. Three community clubs were recognized for renewing all of their paperwork to receive their charter seals. Those clubs receiving charter seals were Eager Beavers 4-H Club, RoboWolves 4-H Club, and Busy Bees 4-H Club.
Certificates of Appreciation were given to volunteers that gave their time during the past year to 4-H in the capacities of teaching a program, judging, or helping structure programs. Those individuals were Pamela Layfield, Janet Gilreath, and Roshunda Terry.
The evening was capped off with the recognition of the 2019 4-H Leaders Association Officers: Carrissima Martin- President, Natasha Duncan- Vice President, Pearl Blount-Secretary, and Hannah Dunlap- Treasurer and the installation of the new officers Ashley Cole-President, Leslie Smith-Vice President, Pearl Blount-Secretary, and Hannah Dunlap-Treasurer.
For more information on the 4-H program in Anson County, contact Samuel Cole, 4-H Agent with the Cooperative Extension Service at 704-694-2915.