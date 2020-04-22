DSS continues essential services

April 22, 2020 Anson Record News 0
By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer
WADESBORO — Countless families across North Carolina depend on county departments of social services for assistance and services that address issues like poverty and domestic violence. The Anson County Department of Social Services (DSS) has remained open to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We think it would be better for the citizens to be able to access our services if at least they could come to the lobby, pick up applications, and talk to someone,” said Anson County Department of Social Services Director Lula Jackson.

The applications and services offered are by the DSS are available online, but many in the county lack internet access. “What we do at that point is telephone interviews with the customers,” said Jackson.

Anson County DSS is open Mondays – Fridays, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Customers can either sit in the lobby to complete their application, do it in their car, or take the application home and return them to DSS. In the event where a face-to-face interview is necessary, an appointment is scheduled and a meeting will be held in the DSS conference room so that adequate social distancing can be practiced.

A few DSS workers are still required to have face-to-face contact with families. Among them are employees in the Child Protective Services (CPS) department, which is under the DSS umbrella.

According to their website, “CPS helps prevent further harm to children from intentional physical or mental injury, sexual abuse, exploitation or neglect by a person responsible for a child’s health or welfare.”

CPS employees are still required to make home visits and to go into the homes when DSS receives reports requiring their services. “In situations where they go to a home and there’s someone with a COVID-19 diagnosis or may have been exposed to it, then the worker will have to utilize Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),” said Jackson.

DSS, like institutions across the country, are running low on PPE supplies. They currently have a sufficient supply of gloves but are in need of masks. They are also in the process of trying to get face-shields and gowns. Because their lobby is open, people wishing to donate these supplies can drop them off there.

As the COVID-19 situation evolves, these policies may be subject to change, according to DSS.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_DSS1.jpg

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_DSS2.jpg

By Charles Wood

Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com

