A son honors his parents on the frontlines

ANSON COUNTY — The first Mother’s Day was celebrated by Anna Jarvis in 1908 at St. Andrew’s Methodist Church in West Virginia in honor of Jarvis’s mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, who died in 1905. Jarvis believed that a mother is “the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world.”

Though Jarvis’ efforts to establish Mother’s Day as a national holiday were initially mocked by the U.S. Congress at the time, nearly all states in the Union would celebrate the holiday by 1911. Since then, the second Sunday in May has been reserved in America to celebrate our mothers.

This year, Mother’s Day is going to be a little different. Many will choose to not risk infecting their loved ones and will be meeting with their mother’s virtually, through platforms like Facebook Portal and zoom, or over the phone.

There will no brunches held at fancy restaurants, at least not inside. Take-out lines are bound to be hectic and over-crowded.

Dinners and lunches as bound to be burned, as first-time cooks try to prepare something special for their mom. But that’s okay, it’s the thought that counts to mothers across the county

Some mothers, like John Marsh’s, will spend Mother’s Day on the frontlines in the war against COVID-19, making sure that mothers under her care will be able to go home to visit their children one day soon.

Marsh is a barista at Speckled Paw Coffee in Wadesboro and has granted the Anson Record permission to print his Mother’s Day message to both his parents since they are both in New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.

Thank you mom (Tene Gilen) and dad (Kalih Gilen) for being on the front lines of the COVID-19 epidemic. You didn’t prove yourselves when you earned your degrees. you prove yourselves in time times like these, when you wake up every day, suit up and throw yourselves in the middle of the heat.

Thank you,

Your son John

John’s parents are among those in the front-lines in the war against COVID-19. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_IMG-20200506-WA0001.jpg John’s parents are among those in the front-lines in the war against COVID-19. Photos Courtesy of John Marsh John’s parents are among those in the front-lines in the war against COVID-19. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_IMG-20200320-WA0010.jpg John’s parents are among those in the front-lines in the war against COVID-19. Photos Courtesy of John Marsh