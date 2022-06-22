ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has arrested two suspects following their involvement in an attempted murder and robbery on South Skipper Street on May 23.

Elijha Lamar Ellerbe, 19, was apprehended by deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office last Wednesday afternoon. His arrest was possible through an anonymous tip. Rylee Kelynn Morgan, 18, was apprehended that following weekend.

Morgan and Ellerbe are both charged with attempted first degree murder, attempted armed robbery, discharging a weapon within city limits and into occupied property and felony conspiracy.

At 2:19 p.m. on a Monday afternoon, the suspects stole $450 and shot the victim the victim at their residence according to an incident report.

According to an incident report, the case is currently active.

Anyone with more information involving the suspects is asked to call 911 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.