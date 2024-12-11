MARLBORO COUNTY — The McColl community is reeling. First, the chief of police resigned, then his officers. Now, the mayor has died while being pursued by Marlboro County Sheriff’s deputies, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

Let’s back up …

On Nov. 21, McColl Mayor George Garner confirmed the town no longer had any police officers and said the community was in a “difficult situation.”

“We’re actively working to hire a new police chief and more officers,” Garner said at the time.

Garner said Police Chief Bob Hale put in his resignation first and the other officers then followed suit.

In a public Facebook post, Hale stated his resignation was due to alleged repeated harassment and personal attacks and “hostile work environment” by an unnamed member of the city council.

“It is with a heavy heart that I do confirm my resignation as Chief of Police of the McColl Police Department along with all four of my fellow officers,” Hale wrote. “My personal decision to step away from the McColl Police Department can be attributed to repeated acts of harassment, personal attacks on my character, and the overall creation of a hostile work environment perpetuated by a specific Councilman.”

Hale added that the actions of the unnamed councilman made it impossible for the department to function effectively.

“For months, I have endured unwarranted and malicious behavior aimed at undermining my integrity and leadership,” Hale continued in the post. “These actions have not only affected me personally but have also created a toxic atmosphere that has hindered the department’s ability to function effectively. Despite our efforts to address these issues professionally and through appropriate channels, the harassment and hostility have persisted.”

In his statement, Hale also alleged that money was cut from the police department’s budget and that other critical police needs were not being fulfilled.

Read Hale’s entire statement below:

“It is with a heavy heart that I do confirm my resignation as Chief of Police of the McColl Police Department along with all four of my fellow officers. My personal decision to step away from the McColl Police Department can be attributed to repeated acts of harassment, personal attacks on my character, and the overall creation of a hostile work environment perpetuated by a specific Councilman.

“For months, I have endured unwarranted and malicious behavior aimed at undermining my integrity and leadership. These actions have not only affected me personally but have also created a toxic atmosphere that has hindered the department’s ability to function effectively. Despite our efforts to address these issues professionally and through appropriate channels, the harassment and hostility have persisted.

“As a law enforcement leader, my primary duty is to serve and protect the people of this community while ensuring my team can operate with dignity and respect. The ongoing actions of this particular Councilman have made it impossible to fulfill this mission without compromising our principles and well-being.

“I also can’t help but feel that these consistent negative acts were strategically used to inhibit the continued growth and success of the department. A significant amount of money was cut from our already depleted budget by the same Councilman upon his arrival to his elected position. Despite repeated appeals for funding to modernize equipment, enhance training, and increase staffing levels to meet the needs of our community, those critical needs went unmet. This lack of investment hampered our ability to operate at the standard the citizens of the Town of McColl rightfully expect and deserve. The safety of the residents and the well-being of the officers should have been prioritized by committing the necessary resources to build a department capable of addressing the complexities of 21st-century policing. Sadly, this was not the case and the majority of my tenure as Chief of Police was spent clearing the names of my officers as well as myself, from the numerous falsehoods that were made against us.

“This decision to resign was not made lightly, and I deeply regret the impact it may have on the community we have dedicated ourselves to serving. However, I believe that stepping away is the only way to shed light on the severity of these issues and call for accountability and change.

“I remain hopeful that the Town of McColl will come together to address these challenges, prioritize ethical leadership, and create an environment where those in public service can perform their duties free from undue interference and hostility.”

Fast forward to Tuesday, when Garner was killed in a two-vehicle traffic accident in Darlington County.

According to the Darlington County Coroner, Todd Hardee, on Nov. 26, Garner was being pursued by Marlboro County Sheriff’s deputies.

“The pursuit was not related to any laws being broken,” Hardee wrote in a Facebook post. “The pursuit was taking place in an effort to protect the well being of Mr. Garner.”

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP,) the accident occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Cashua Ferry Road. Garner was driving westbound in a Chevrolet Tahoe and veered into the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with an 18-wheeler semi truck.

Garner was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center where he died from injuries sustained in the accident, SCHP officials said.

The driver of the truck also was injured, they said.

It was additionally revealed the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has an “active and ongoing investigation” involving Garner, but that no further information is available at this time.

And now, a non-profit out of Texas gets involved:

Back on Friday, when the police force resigned, Garner sourced help from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, which has since provided 24-hour coverage for the town — including the town’s schools.

On Monday, the One In Five Foundation For Kids announced they were sending “STOPNOW citizen patrol teams” to help “ensure the safety of the town’s student population and overall community of about 2,000.”

The foundation describes STOP NOW as “uniformed patrol members (who) are specially trained in situational awareness and conflict resolution.”

But Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon said no one from the foundation contacted the MCSO about it — and they weren’t necessary.

“I want the citizens of McColl to know that the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, myself and the department is going to protect them 100%,” Lemon said. “There is without a doubt there is no issue and no problem with protection.”

Local residents have also expressed dismay about the foundation’s plans to send uniformed patrol teams and the foundation itself has claimed to have received threats.

In a Facebook post, the One In Five Foundation For Kids wrote a telephoned threat had been traced to an unavailable number in Bennettsville saying the foundation should “mind its own business” or face “an accident.”

The foundation said the call was traced by their “internal safety teams,” which operate the foundation’s “24 hour school threat database and crisis center.”

The foundation itself raises questions. For one, the foundation’s listed address on their EIN Tax ID, 3550 SW H K Dodgen Loop in Temple, Texas — leads to Riverwood Apartments. And secondly, according to records, the foundation’s latest return for the tax period was filed in December, 2022.

Regardless, in a statement, the foundation stated they “will not be deterred from its efforts to aide the community at this time and will move forward with its patrol plans.”

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.