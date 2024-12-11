WADESBORO — Uptown Wadesboro held its annual Christmas Parade Friday, and despite the freezing temperature, residents still turned out to catch a glimpse of Santa.

Many area businesses participated in the parade including the Wadesboro Police Department, Anson County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Departments from across the county, EMS, Anson County Rescue Squad, Triangle Brick, Smith’s Funeral Home, Studio 256, Mati Clubs Anson County Karate, Anson Athletic Youth Assoc., and Kat and Liz.

“It was a privilege to lead this year’s Christmas parade. It was a joy to see the community come together to enjoy each other and celebrate Christmas,” said Chief Brandon Chewning of what is his last year participating in the parade as Wadesboro’s chief of police.

“I really enjoyed the parade. There were a lot of people there so it seems like there was a good turn out,” says President of the Anson County Chamber of Commerce Sandy Cox, who was a judge during the parade. She added, “I hope to see even more floats next year.”

Owner of Studio 256, Heather Edwards, said she had a great time at the parade as well.

“I love the parade each and every year. It’s always fun to see the county come together and celebrate,” said Edwards.

Some uptown shop owners had mixed feelings regarding the planning of the parade in conjunction with Christmas in the Village, which followed after the parade.

Store owners extended their shopping hours, keeping doors open for customers to do their Christmas shopping locally, as well as take a minute to get warm. Live music was also played uptown for the event, keeping attendees in the Christmas spirit.

Expressing a desire for more community friendly events, Edwards suggests holding the parade later in the day for working folks.

“It is incredibly frustrating to work so hard putting together Christmas in the Village, and then no one stays around. The parade could be combined with our Christmas in the Village and quite possibly be successful,” said Edwards. “We should consider coordinating with surrounding communities on the parade so we are not competing with each other.”