November 23

WADESBORO — At 10:04 a.m., Deputy Taylor White, responded to NC 109 South following a call into dispatch reporting a stolen pressure washer and air compressor from the victim’s property. Deputy White learned from the victim that the items were stolen off the back of his trailer. Security footage from the scene revealed the items still secure at 6:24 a.m., but stolen by 6:28 a.m. The victim claimed to have no idea who could have so speedily stolen his property, but did state his belief to Deputy White that more than one suspect must be involved in the theft as the items are quite hefty. Nothing else appeared missing from the property, and in what may have been a kind gesture, or mere oversight on the part of the thief, one lone wheel to the pressure washer remained behind on the trailer bed. Value of the stolen items is unknown and the case is active.

MORVEN — At 6:33 p.m., Deputy Isaac Cash arrived at a residence on Cason Oldfield Rd.

following a report of a couple arguing over a cell phone. Once at the scene, Deputy Cash was told by the mother of the female involved in the dispute that law enforcement was no longer needed, the couple was no longer arguing, and the cell phones in question were returned to their rightful owners. The mother stated to Deputy Cash she called law enforcement because she was fearful the dispute might turn physical. Case closed by means other than arrest.

November 24

MORVEN — One day later… At 3:15 p.m., Deputy Jeremy Benoist responded to the residence on Cason Oldfield Rd., following a call into dispatch reporting an altercation between the same couple over their cell phones. The mother, who was again the caller, reported that her daughter broke the gentleman’s phone during the altercation the day prior, and now he has stolen her daughter’s phone and is refusing to give it back. Speaking with the male, Deputy Benoist learned that he did take his girlfriend’s cell phone because he wanted to see what she would do. He claimed that he never touched her and has since returned her phone. Despite the male’s statements, Deputy Benoist observed fresh blood on the lip of the female, and the male was then placed in handcuffs. Both parties were subsequently taken to the magistrate’s office where no probable cause for charges was found. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 6:10 a.m., Deputy Isaac Cash responded to a residence on Willow Dr. where the homeowners reported an unknown, intoxicated male pounding on their front door and demanding entry. At the scene, the victim stated to Deputy Cash the male was slobbering, pounding on the door, yelling to be let in, and moving their Christmas wreath hanging on the front door so he could peer into the residence. When Sgt. Melton arrived on scene, he spoke with the suspect who identified himself as a resident of Alabama who is in Anson on business. He told Sgt. Melton he needed help and wanted to go back to the home he is staying at while in North Carolina on business. Case closed by means other than arrest.

LILESVILLE — At 3:56 p.m., Deputies Benoist and Wylder Kuhn responded to a residence on Haileys Ferry Rd. following a report claiming a male and female were caught in the act of burglarizing the home. The female caller stated that she and her husband were both armed. When Deputy Benoist arrived on scene, he learned from the apologetic male that he broke into the home because he is homeless. As the homeowners wished to press charges, both suspects were arrested and taken before the magistrate who found probable cause to charge them with first degree trespass. The male, Steve Butler Jr. asked if he could speak with the homeowners about only charging him with the crime, and not his female sidekick. Unfortunately the female, Tammy Honeycutt, was found to be in possession of a glass pipe, a blue pill bottle that contained a crystal-like substance, and a suboxone strip. Honeycutt was charged additionally with possession of a criminal substance in prison/jail premises, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both individuals were remanded to the Anson County Jail without incident. Case closed by arrest.

WADESBORO — At 12:27 a.m., Sgt. Ryan Melton responded to a residence on Johnson St. following a report of an individual in the home “acting out” and throwing his shoes at the wall. Upon arriving at the scene, Sgt. Melton found the shoe thrower in a building behind the home and he claimed everything was now fine and there had just been a verbal argument. Case closed by means other than arrest.