Commissioner Kyle Leary, who is replacing former Commissioner JD Bricken, was sworn in Tuesday

Commissioner Robert Mims is sworn in for another term on the Anson County Board of Commissioners

After being sworn in, Commissioner Joshua Ellerbe took a moment to pose with the commissioner whose seat he is replacing, Harold Smith.

With family by his side, Commissioner Jarvis Woodburn was once again sworn in as a commissioner for Anson County