Liz O’Connell | Goodbye and thank you Anson

I should have known Anson was a special place as soon as the big blue county sign off of U.S. 74 welcomed me on my first day last August.

My hometown definitely doesn’t have a distinguishing sign announcing you were in the county, but then again, my hometown does not have pride like Ansonians.

For the last year, you all have opened your arms to a Yankee and let her find her voice in the field of journalism. And even if you may not have realized, you have truly molded me.

I found confidence, excitement and a love for my job because of Anson County. That is why it pains me more than anything to part ways as I go on to the next chapter of my career.

In college, my professors always suggested starting in a small market to grow and learn. Never did I think that small market would land me in Wadesboro, N.C. – a town I never even heard of and to a state I’ve only driven through once or twice before.

But Anson County, you have shown me passion and dedication. From the moment I started in August of 2020, I saw how proud residents are to be from Anson.

In countless interviews I saw the love you all had for your hometown. You see Anson for all of its history, people and positivity. Plus, you all care so deeply about each other. Week after week new fundraisers and events were going on to support the youth, raise money and give back to those right in the county who needed it the most.

Of course, Anson is not perfect, then again what county is? But Anson you were my perfect start to this career.

Do I recommend starting your career in the middle of a pandemic surrounded by virtual learning news and an election season on the horizon? Never. I was thrown to the wolves and I will admit they have absolutely torn up my clothing, but I made it out alive.

I say that in the best way. I was pushed. I learned from my mistakes. I cried. I laughed. And I always tried my hardest for you all – sorry I mean y’all. Did I learn nothing from living in the south yet!?

Your kind notes and gifts kept me going. You reminded me how important local journalism is to not only this town, but everywhere. I am so thankful I was able to do my part for you, even though I have dozens of stories left I never got to start.

I won’t be far, and I won’t be a stranger. (Does this feel like a breakup, or is it just me?) I accepted a position covering commercial real estate at the Charlotte Business Journal. This new challenge scares me, but because of Anson, I am ready for the adventure.

If I can leave a small token advice from my young mind, don’t be afraid of change Anson. With how fast the state is growing and Charlotte being only an hour away, Anson County has so much potential to bring in new businesses and residents. Don’t be afraid of that! Welcome them in like you welcomed me. You can still keep your pride and traditions and agricultural spirit. In fact, that pride is what makes Anson so unique. Keep it, share it with newbies and remember, “There is always something good happening in Anson County.”