WADESBORO — Harvest Ministries will be hosting a free summer send-off on Saturday, August 28 to celebrate the end of the summer.

Head to the Harvest Ministries parking lot starting at 2:00 p.m. for the free community event. There will be bounce houses, train rides, games, music, face painting, water games and more.

The event is free, but the food truck and shave ice will charge an additional amount.

Harvest Ministries is located at 1134 E. Caswell Street in Wadesboro.