WADESBORO — The Anson Count Arts Council seeks vendors for the anticipated return of the Christmas in November Art & Crafts Sale.

The Art & Crafts Sale comes back for its 10th year at South Piedmont Community College’s Lockhart-Taylor Center on November 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Local artists and craftsmen will showcase their creations at the event. If you are interested in participating in the event, contact the Arts Council at ansonart@windstream.net or 704-694-4950.

Vendors pay a table fee which helps to offset the cost of the venue rental and marketing. Vendors keep 100% of their sales proceeds.

In the past, vendors included locals in Anson, Richmond, Stanly, Montgomery and Union counties, as well as South Carolina, Charlotte and Greensboro.