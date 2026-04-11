Orbs among us

First there were three, then five, now eight missing top UFO scientists—and it’s not just this news that has conspiracy theorists reaching for their tin foil hats—there have also been mysterious sounds and lights in our night sky. Not to mention President Trump has ordered full alien disclosure and former Florida US Representative Matt Gaettz is claiming in interviews the government is secretly mating aliens with humans… and well, all this has reminded me of the foo fighters our military service members reported seeing during WWII.

Foo fighters, from which the American rock band derived its name, were described as glowing orbs or bright lights in the sky, hovering over our military aircrafts. Pilots who witnessed the strange sight reported observing floating lights appearing to defy explanation and surpass the known conventional technologies of the time.

Seen most often over Europe and the Pacific, the orbs were typically red, orange, or green in color, sphere shaped, and moved with intelligence.

Members from U.S. 415th Night Fighter Squadron reported seeing the foo fighters flying along their aircrafts like silent sentinels in late 1944—making them the first to coin the term “foo fighter.”

The idea for the name originated from the comic strip Smokey Stover, of which radar operator Donald J. Meiers was a fan—the term was used in initial reports heralded by an expletive the press later cleaned up to “foo fighter.”

Pilots from the U.S. 415th Night Fighter Squadron reported seeing the orbs travel at speeds upwards of 200 mph and moving in ways thought impossible, at times even disappearing and reappearing from sight.

One interesting sighting occurred in November 1944 over the Rhine north of Strasburg where the Bristol Beaufighter crew and their pilot, Edward Schlueter, amongst other military officials, witnessed 8 to 10 orange lights flying near their plane on their radar system. The men described the lights as winking out of sight when approached, only to pop up again farther away.

Other times, the foo fighters were described as flashing red and green lights organized in a T formation or in similar shape to a cigar.

Ideas for the lights ranged from enemy weapons, electromagnetic effects, and reflections from ice crystals. Sightings were taken fairly seriously, still investigations into the origin of the orbs reached no conclusions, allegedly.

Around the globe, mysterious flying orbs, as well as other mysterious objects the science community suggests are asteroids, while admitting the objects are not behaving like typical asteroids, are reportedly now being witnessed worldwide.

So, what do you think? Are foo fighters’ light beams from another dimension? Do they portend a coming alien invasion? Are they connected to New Jersey’s drones? Where are our missing scientists?