In search of my roots

To the editor:

I am in the process of finding my roots. I began with the results of my DNA. I have researched my ancestral history and discovered family cousins I never knew I had — many living next door to me and beyond —both national and international.

I am seeking a photo and any information about my great-great-great-grandmother, Helen Teal Willoughby (Helen Teal Dawkins.)

Helen was married to John Dawkins and later married another by the name of Stephen Willoughby. Helen was born in 1873 and died in 1932 and buried at Bethel Church Cemetery.

In addition, I am seeking information leading to the father of Vance Teal Sr. His mother was Helen Teal (mulatto). Vance Teal is buried at Madison Grove Church Cemetery along with his wife, Daisy Lee Teal. Vance was born in 1885 and died in 1950.

Information and or photos of Helen Teal would help me in the search of my roots.

Information leading to the above information can be forwarded to the following email address: Bobbyrorie123@comcast.net.

Dr. Bobby Rorie