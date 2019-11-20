Here’s a simple solution to the sex trafficking problem …

November 20, 2019 Anson Record Letters 0

I read news of rampant sex trafficking regularly, and hear and see the same in electronic media almost daily. I was astonished at the number of registered sex offenders parents were warned to avoid when escorting their children while trick or treating on Halloween.

There is a simple solution to the sex trafficking problem if America will only implement it. Yes, sex traffickers are criminals, but so are their customers who exploit sex trafficking victims. When sex traffickers are arrested, arrest, prosecute and most of all publicly expose the customers, whose sexual exploitation of the victims prove the trafficker is a sex trafficker.

Make the arrest of every sex trafficking customer the pictured, front-page head-line of every newspaper, and the top-story of every TV and radio news broadcast. Could sex-trafficking exist without customers?

Would exploiters of sex trafficking victims, especially sexually exploited children, take the risk of being so publicly exposed? Could their embarrassed families cover their crimes up?

What do you think?

Robert C Curie Jr.

Laurinburg