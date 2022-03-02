VFW to pass out masks on Saturday WADESBORO — James D. Henderson of VFW Post 10403 Auxiliary will be passing out masks, toboggans and COVID-19 test kits from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, located at 612 Salisbury St. in Wadesboro.

Atrium Health debuts new hospital in the Charlotte area CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Union West opened for the first time Wednesday morning, Feb. 23, making it the health system’s first newly built hospital in the Charlotte area in more than 30 years. The hospital serves the western part of Union County, North Carolina, including the towns of Matthews, Mint Hill, Stallings, Indian Trail, Weddington and surrounding communities in the eastern part of Mecklenburg County.

Man found guilty on multiple child sex charges WADESBORO — A man charged with multiple child sex crimes has been sentenced to at least 24 years in prison.

Bo Wagner | The light goes out gradually If I told you that it is possible to have twenty-six lights go out in a church vestibule without anyone even realizing it, you would likely think I am out of my mind. And yet that is exactly what happened at my church. It was not until the 27th of 76 lights went out that any of us even noticed…

Mitch Kokai | Lawmakers take N.C. congressional map dispute to U.S. Supreme Court State legislative leaders are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to step into the legal dispute over a new congressional map for North Carolina.

ACEC celebrates black poets 10th grade students at Anson County Early College presented a living wax museum in which they honored African American poets. Members of the Central Office Staff, Martin Luther King Jr Legacy Committee as well as the North Carolina Poet Laureate, Jaki Shelton Green visited ACEC for the presentation. Ms. Green wanted to surprise one of the students who researched her life and works as part of their project.

Harvest to host spring pop-up Harvest Ministries will be hosting a spring pop-up shop and bake-off on March 12 from 11-3 at the City Reach Center. They will have local vendors, and voting and sampling for the best dessert.

Harvest Ministries hosts Black History Month service WADESBORO — Harvest Ministries celebrated Black History Month with their annual service.

Expo highlights high school’s CTE program WADESBORO — Anson High School hosted their first CTE Expo, highlighting opportunities students have for career preparation.

NC Jayhawks celebrate success, start new season WADESBORO — Founded in 2017, the NC Jayhawks have quickly become successful. The 16U team (Class of 2024) ranks third in the state for basketball, and a new football program is launching this year.