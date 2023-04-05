Students find futures at Anson High career fair WADESBORO — Students of Anson County were able to explore future jobs at the high school’s career fair on Wednesday, April 5.

Health science students serve community at health, wellness fair WADESBORO — Saturday’s Health & Wellness Fair at Monroe Middle School was equal parts teaching, learning, community service and just plain fun as students from Wingate’s health science programs joined exhibitors from area agencies to offer screenings, kids’ activities and more.

“Fairness in women’s sports” act seeks to protect female athletes’ safety and opportunities Identical bills in the NC House and Senate were filed today, which would protect the safety and opportunities of female athletes in the state. HB 574 and SB 631, the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” stipulates that all sports teams should be designated as male, female, or co-ed based on their biological sex and makes clear that males cannot play on female teams. The legislation applies to public schools, other schools which are part of the NCHSAA, and schools that play those teams.

UPDATE: Escaped Anson Correctional Offender arrested WADESBORO — Prison emergency response teams and local law enforcement have arrested Anson Correctional Offender Stephon J. Easterling (#1302109), who left a work release job today in Wadesboro, Anson County.

Tom Campbell | The ‘24 Governor’s race is shaping up We are twenty months away from the 2024 elections and already candidates for governor have declared they are running. In a normal cycle, candidates are spending these months quietly trying to determine their viability, contacting potential donors and supporters, talking to consultants and developing position strategies long before ever making public declarations.

Gains in literacy skills continue for NC Early Grades students, assessment shows Students in early elementary grades in North Carolina public schools continue to show gains in literacy skills, according to results of a key assessment administered during the middle of the current school year.

“I didn’t here nobody pray” Before I get started on this final part of my story on the Dixon Brothers, let me correct myself from something I wrote about last week. The correction is that the Dixon family came to East Rockingham and went to work at what was then Entwistle #1 Mill which was built in 1911. It was later sold to Aleo Corp. in 1945. Also, the Little Hanna Pickett Mill was just known as Hanna Pickett Mill and was solely owned by Mr. William Cole. Later Mr. Cole sold it to Joseph Safie. Ya’ll keep me straight now, you hear.

Superb scribbling Ms. Gibson’s Kindergarten and first grade classes at Wadesboro Primary School celebrated National Scribble Day on March 27 by creating their own scribble masterpieces.

The attempt to keep Christ in the tomb was a fool’s errand You really couldn’t blame them for trying. Having crucified Jesus, the priests and leaders of the day really wanted to make sure that there would be no further “issues.”

John Hood | Patriotism requires a common story Is a picture really worth a thousand words? In very online debates among very online people, the exchange rate is even more skewed. Case in point: a recent Wall Street Journal illustration generated tens of thousands of words of argument, invective, and speculation.