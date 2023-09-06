What was under your Christmas tree? Before I get started with this here story, I hope each of you will have a great Christmas and are looking forward to another year.

Historic Bowman High School Class of 1968 celebrates 55th High School class reunion WADESBORO — Members of Bowman High School Class of 1968 celebrated their 55th High School Reunion on Friday, December 1, 2023, at the Harvest Ministries – CityReach Community Center in Wadesboro. The event, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. was attended by almost seventy members of the class and their guests.

Wadesboro spreads holiday cheer with annual Christmas parade WADESBORO — The town of Wadesboro held their annual Christmas Parade this Thursday, December 7, shutting down the streets of Wadesboro for Santa to make his pre-Christmas debut.

Anson County Farmer’s Market closes the season with visit from Santa WADESBORO — The Anson County Farmer’s Market closed their season with a grand finale visit from Santa Claus on Saturday, December 9, calling the event Seasons’ Eatings.

Give the gift of life by donating blood this year BURNSVILLE — Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center and Burnsville’s Fire & Rescue Department hosted an end of the year Red Cross Blood Drive on December 8, 2023.

John Hood | Psychology helps explain political divide RALEIGH — Because I spend much of my time encouraging constructive engagement across political difference, through such programs as Duke University’s North Carolina Leadership Forum, readers sometimes ask me if I think political differences are more appearance than reality — that if we just tried hard enough, we could reach a broad public consensus on many seemingly contentious issues.

Anson Board of Commissioners name new leaders WADESBORO — Anson County Commissioners voted to elect a new Chairperson and Vice Chairperson to represent the Board of Commissioners for the 2024 year at the meeting held on Tuesday, December 5.

Hope Pregnancy Resource Center is meeting people where they are and filling needs WADESBORO — Rebekah Carpenter finds herself Director of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center almost in spite of herself.

Tom Campbell | Partners in Democracy We were invited to attend the meeting of Pamlico Partners for Democracy, a group concerned about current threats to Democracy.

McFayden family establishes scholarship for RCC students HAMLET — Friends and family of the late James Ralph McFayden of Ellerbe gathered recently at the Cole Auditorium to celebrate the establishment of a scholarship in his memory with the Richmond Community College Foundation.