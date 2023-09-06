December 12, 2023
Before I get started with this here story, I hope each of you will have a great Christmas and are looking forward to another year.
December 11, 2023
WADESBORO — Members of Bowman High School Class of 1968 celebrated their 55th High School Reunion on Friday, December 1, 2023, at the Harvest Ministries – CityReach Community Center in Wadesboro. The event, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. was attended by almost seventy members of the class and their guests.
December 11, 2023
Dec. 2
December 11, 2023
WADESBORO — The town of Wadesboro held their annual Christmas Parade this Thursday, December 7, shutting down the streets of Wadesboro for Santa to make his pre-Christmas debut.
December 11, 2023
WADESBORO — The Anson County Farmer’s Market closed their season with a grand finale visit from Santa Claus on Saturday, December 9, calling the event Seasons’ Eatings.
December 11, 2023
BURNSVILLE — Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center and Burnsville’s Fire & Rescue Department hosted an end of the year Red Cross Blood Drive on December 8, 2023.
December 11, 2023
RALEIGH — Because I spend much of my time encouraging constructive engagement across political difference, through such programs as Duke University’s North Carolina Leadership Forum, readers sometimes ask me if I think political differences are more appearance than reality — that if we just tried hard enough, we could reach a broad public consensus on many seemingly contentious issues.
December 11, 2023
WADESBORO — Anson County Commissioners voted to elect a new Chairperson and Vice Chairperson to represent the Board of Commissioners for the 2024 year at the meeting held on Tuesday, December 5.
December 08, 2023
WADESBORO — Rebekah Carpenter finds herself Director of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center almost in spite of herself.
December 07, 2023
We were invited to attend the meeting of Pamlico Partners for Democracy, a group concerned about current threats to Democracy.
December 06, 2023
HAMLET — Friends and family of the late James Ralph McFayden of Ellerbe gathered recently at the Cole Auditorium to celebrate the establishment of a scholarship in his memory with the Richmond Community College Foundation.
December 06, 2023
RALEIGH — How can the Democratic Party hope to win North Carolina’s 16 electoral votes for president next year?