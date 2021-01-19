Anson basketball opens at home

WADESBORO — Both the boys and girls Bearcats teams fought through during the first home game of the season on Jan. 15 against the Mt. Pleasant Tigers, but only the boys team came out victorious.

The Bearcats narrowly defeated the Tigers 74-69 with six different players contributing to the scoreboard.

Senior star Layne Shuler was coming off a 55-point game against Montgomery Central, setting a new school record for a single game. During the game against Mt. Pleasant, Shuler put up 40 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals, showing again he is unstoppable.

“I’m really pleased with how we played as a time in our first home game,” head coach Randy Jordan said. “Everyone contributed and you can see the guys starting to get the concept.”

Kobe Teal played a phenomenal game with 14 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals. He had great defensive game against the Tigers post players, according to Jordan.

“I cannot say enough about how hard these guys are playing and working to get better every day,” Jordan said. “They are buying in. You can see them get better every day in practice.”

Varsity girls took to the court first against the Tigers, but the team came up short in a very physical game. The team started strong and kept tempo with Mt. Pleasant. The Bearcats even led by one point going into halftime.

But after halftime, the team lost momentum and fell to the Tigers 40-65.

The next game is scheduled for Jan. 20 at home against CATA with the JV Boys team starting at 4:30 p.m.