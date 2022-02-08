WADESBORO — On Feb. 4, Anson High School Bearcats competed against the #3 Parkwood Wolfpack.

The highlights of the evening were the JV squad’s 34-27 win and the fans’ infectious energy.

Men’s Head JV and Assistant Varsity Basketball Coach Jamoszio Burch named Jazear Griffin the MVP for his clutch performance.

“He finished with 7 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks and 3 steals, and hit 2 big free throws down the stretch to put us up 2 points in the final minute,” Burch said.

While the varsity teams may not have won their games — men’s varsity lost 60-67 and women’s lost 19-60 — fans continued to cheer on their teams.

Burch asked on Facebook for people to come out and support the teams against Parkwood, and they did.

Bleachers were packed, and families’ cheers could be heard at every point and every referee call. The student section “Crazy Cats” was full of energetic fans.

​​”Just excited that the community is buying into what we’re doing here at Anson,” Burch said of the support from the fans.

“The [Bearcat Nation was] awesome,” read his Facebook post. “We appreciate you!”

