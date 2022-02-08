Anson County Schools staff compete in Groundhog Day marathon

NORWOOD — Anson County Schools staff members Brittany Price and Robert Johnson represented Anson County Schools in the Vac and Dash 2.2 Mile Groundhog Day Classic.

The race was held at Randalls United Methodist Church in Norwood and created by Vac and Dash, a running, biking, and specialty store in Albemarle.

The race was all about the ‘twos’ with giveaway drawings for four pairs of Brooks shoes at 22, 44, 66, and 88 runner entries. The first 22 males and females to place also received medals.

Brittany Price did not place, but Robert Johnson earned 17th place with a time of 18:31.

“It was a fun, little run to celebrate Groundhog’s Day,” Johnson said.

Price agreed that it was a fun run.

“I wish we would have more 5k races in town. There used to be a few each year,” she said.

Vac and Dash is also doing a “2sday” 2.2-mile race — virtual and in person — on 2-22-22 along the same route as the Groundhog Day Classic. The race starts at 5:45 p.m. so the runners can catch the sunset over Lake Tillery. The first 22 to register will receive a free swag bag, and all entries are entered in a chance to win a pair of shoes. The race is capped at 110 entries. Runners can sign up at https://bit.ly/3rxlDLZ.

Reach Hannah Barron at 704-994-5471 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.