WADESBORO – The co-ed wrestling program returned to the mat this week as athletes took part in early-season tryouts marked by steady focus and high energy. Without the pressure of formal matches, the session centered on skill-building, allowing the coach to evaluate athletes through their work ethic, discipline, and technical improvement.

Wrestlers spent the practice learning new techniques and refining the fundamentals, working through drills designed to sharpen footwork, control, and positioning. Athletes also pushed the pace with speed-focused repetitions, giving coaches a chance to see who could execute moves quickly and cleanly under pressure.

While the roster is still taking shape, the tryout session highlighted a team committed to growth. The emphasis on technique and speed set a strong tone for the season ahead as athletes continue competing for spots and preparing for upcoming competition.

