MONROE – The Anson County girls’ wrestling team opened their season with a standout performance November 15, showing poise, grit and a glimpse of what this group may be capable of in the months ahead.

Competing at the 2025 Roughedge Rumble, the Bearcats held their own in a deep, 18-team field and walked away with a strong fourth-place finish.

Three-year captain Macayla Mason set the tone early, wrestling through a demanding bracket to finish 4-1 and take runner-up honors at 152 pounds. Teammate Cenaisia Allen stayed right on her heels, also going 4-1 in the same division to secure third place.

In the heavyweight class, Krystal Sosa-Bustos added another 4-1 performance, battling her way to third place, giving Anson a much-needed boost in the upper weights.

The team also benefited from a pair of steady 3-2 finishes. Shavondra Tanner, a state qualifier last season, earned fourth place at 185 pounds, while Leigha Clarke closed out her day with a winning record in the 114-pound division.

One of the biggest surprises came from freshman Malaysia Price, who made an impressive tournament debut with a 3-2 showing at 126 pounds. First-time competitor, Price, stepped into 120-pound bracket for valuable early-season experience.

Coaches praised the collective effort, noting the mix of returning leadership and emerging talent as a promising sign for the schedule ahead.

Fans are encouraged to show support for the Lady Bearcats as they look to build on their strong start.

Reach Brittany Evans at

bevans@cmpapers.com