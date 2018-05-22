Marshall leads track team at State Championships

Contributed photo The Anson High School Track team brought home several awards from the State Championships last weekend. Contributed photo The Anson High School Track team brought home several awards from the State Championships last weekend.

Several members of the Anson High School track team brought their best to the NCHSAA 2A State Championships on Saturday, with one student bringing home the gold.

Patience Marshall, who won the Midwest Regional Championship at Surry Central High school on May 12, placed first in the state in her division for shot put and discus at North Carolina A&T University.

Destiny Gayton came in second place in the triple jump at both the state and regional competitions.

Gayton also was a member of the girls 4x100m relay team — along with Jordyn Kiser, Aalyiah Gainey and Jaliyah Wall —who placed sixth on the state level. The team came in fourth at regionals.

Overall, the girls team came in sixth.

For the boys squad, Benjamin Tillman placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles and seventh in the 100-meter hurdles.

Tilman also joined Ajon Jones, Octavian Harrell and Jaquavius Booker for a fifth-place finish in the 4x400m relay. The team placed third at the regional meet.

During the regionals, the girls team placed third overall, with Gayton coming in fifth in the high jump; Wall placing fourth in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump; and Kiser landing third in the triple jump and fourth in the 300m hurdles.

Tillman led the boys ninth-place team with second in both hurdle events and Booker finishing third in the 110m hurdles.

The 4x100m relay team — Jones, Harrell, Turek Hardison and Jalen Marshall — placed fifth.

