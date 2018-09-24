Bearcats win third straight

Anson carries a three-game winning streak into its high school football game Friday night with visiting South Granville.

The Bearcats defeated Statesville last week 14-0, getting a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes from Wesley Lear. Anson forced four turnovers and sacked Greyhounds’ quarterback Nebanye Moore seven times, according to published reports of the game.

Anson is 3-2 this season, with wins over Chesterfield, South Carolina, and Cutherbertson in which it scored at least 49 points in each.

This will be the final non-conference tuneup for the Bearcats. Rocky River Conference play begins next week at East Montgomery.