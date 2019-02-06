Anson High School’s indoor track teams competed in the Rocky River Conference championship on Jan. 30 at Forest Hills High School.

The girls finished in second place, and the boys in third.

Head coach James Wall said the teams’ expectations were to win the league titles.

“The kids basically did what we set out to do, and we had several athletes that exceeded expectations,” Wall said. “All of our throwers had personal records; all of the 55-meter dash female runners had personal records; several triple jumpers had personal records; and the team as a whole performed well, but I do believe that we can improve on our desire to win because we had some opportunities in a few events that we didn’t follow through to the finish.”

Eleven Bobcats — eight girls and three boys — earned 13 spots in the state championship meet this Saturday in Winston-Salem at the JDL Fast Track indoor facility.

Jaliyah Wall was named the league’s Athlete of the Year and led the way by qualifying to state in three events: the 55-meter hurdles, and the long and triple jumps. She was league champ in both jump events and fifth in the 55.

Jordyn Kiser, Jamya Covington and Jada Wall each qualified in two events. Kiser is in the triple jump, Covington in the 55 and Jada Wall in the 55 hurdles. The threesome joins Neveah Lilly and Aaliyah Gainey to form the 800-meter relay team, with four of the five carrying the baton.

Kimyada Jackson and Talia Marshall qualified in the shot put.

From the boys team, Jaquavius Booker qualified in the 55 hurdles and the 300. Shamuel Sanderson and Tyrek Hardison qualified in the triple jump.

Lilly, Kiser, Gainey and Covington were first in the 800 relay. A second team of Erin Lookabill, Alyssa Simon, Parish Parsons and Shymari Robinson were runner-up.

Jackson was the other league champ, winning the shot put. Marshall was runner-up, and Gracie Stinson fourth.

Kiser tied for third with Jada Wall in the triple jump, and finished third in the 300. Covington was third and Gainey fourth in the 55.

Jackson, Marshall and Jada Wall were named all-conference. Stinson was honorable mention.

Sanderson was the lone winner for the boys, ruling the triple jump. Hardison was second in the 55 and the triple jump, and third in the long jump. Booker was second in the 55 hurdles. Jalen Marshall was third in the 55.

Sanderson, Hardison and Booker were each named all-conference, and Marshall and Trenton Smith were honorable mention.

“The kids were excited because the majority medaled in one or more events, but were disappointed that we didn’t achieve our ultimate goal,” Wall said.

Even though the school track is still under construction, Wall said the team used the rest of the school grounds to its advantage.

“We basically practiced in various areas throughout the school grounds such as weightlifting, bus lot and football practice field,” he said.

Wall has no regrets about the meet, and is ready for this week’s state championship.

“We will start preparing for the indoor state championship by cleaning up our mistakes working toward bringing home some state championship medals, and hopefully some state champions,” he said.

Wall added that preparation includes, “motivating our athletes, working on starts, relay team working on hand-offs, jumpers working on takeoffs and staying in the proper position and embracing the moment. We are trying create a culture of athletes that want to the best at what they do and hopefully it will set the tone for others that choose to follow.”