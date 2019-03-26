County election board vacancy filled

By: The Anson Record

Sherika Sutton has been named to the Anson County Board of Elections.

She fills a vacancy for Democrats on the board. Her appointment was announced in a meeting Thursday of the state Board of Elections.

The other members of the board are James Paxton, Tracy Baynard, Rochelle Williams and Annie Parsons. Paxton is the chairman and Baynard the secretary.

VOTE!

• May 14: Primary for 9th congressional district.

• Sept. 10: General election, or second primary (if required).

• Nov. 5: General election, if second primary required Sept. 10.