Trio visits Anson Middle

March 26, 2019 Anson Record News, Top Stories 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Contributed photo Leon Gatewood was with Will Ellis at the assembly to encourage Anson Middle School students to follow their dreams. -

Mildred Summerville, William Little and Destiny Deberry Stone spoke to Anson Middle School students March 22 at an event sponsored by HOLLA!.

Summerville is a writer, producer and director of the award winning stage play, “Spare the Rod, Spoil the Child.”

Little, also known by his stage name Will Ellis, is an Anson native and graduate of Anson High School. He has been in the music ministry for 24 years.

Ellis is an actor in the play produced by Summerville. The play will be performed at Ovens Auditorium in August of this year.

“I recall going to my first play at that auditorium as a kid,” he said. “Now, thanks to hard work and believing in myself, my dream is set to come true on Aug. 10.”

Ellis shared how he started his career in entertainment, and encouraged them with, “I am sombody. I can do anything. I will succeed.”

Actress, school teacher and performing artist, Stone was also on the program during the middle school assembly. The Catawba College graduate, originally from Mississippi, presently teaches music in the Gaston County School System.

Stone will present a concert at the HOLLA! Center in Morven, following the HOLLA! 5K fundraiser May 11.

“This assembly program fits perfectly in our partnership with Anson Middle School to produce The Lion King Jr. play,” Gatewood said.

Subrina Hough, with Parents Point of View Counseling Services, rounded the program off with advice on seeking scholarships and preparation for college or other post-high school endeavors.

“Thank you you AMS for your great hospitality,” Ellis said. “Every opportunity to positively affect change in the lives of young people; thank you to this group of amazing people that do it consistently.”

Contributed photo
Leon Gatewood was with Will Ellis at the assembly to encourage Anson Middle School students to follow their dreams.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_DSC_0132.jpgContributed photo
Leon Gatewood was with Will Ellis at the assembly to encourage Anson Middle School students to follow their dreams.

By Natalie Davis

The Anson Record