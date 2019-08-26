Bearcats drop two soccer matches

The Anson High boys varsity soccer team opened its 2019 season with a pair of non-conference losses, both coming on their home pitch.

On Monday, Aug. 19, the Bearcats opened the schedule against the Bulldogs of Albermarle and kept the match close throughout the first half, but found themselves trailing by a 2-1 margin at intermission.

The Bulldogs erupted for six second-half goals to break open the match. Anson tallied a pair of scores, but couldn’t get any closer and fell, 8-3.

Justin Ledbetter scored for the Bearcats on a penalty kick, while goals were also scored by Cameron Sellers and Adil Hassan, who added an assist.

In the nets for Anson, Sean Hersey made nine saves.

— On Wednesday, the Rowdy Rebel Bulls of South Stanly visited Wadesboro to take on the Bearcats, and came away with a 6-5 win.

The visitors took a 3-1 edge in the first half, but Anson outscored South Stanly by a 4-3 margin over the second half to make the final outcome close.

For the Bearcats, Dillon Whitlock and Justin Ledbetter each scored on penalty kicks, while Cameron Sellers found the back of the net twice and both Adil Hassan and Jayden Tupper scored single goals.

Adrian Coleman tallied 13 saves in the nets.

***

Volleyball

***

— The Lady Bearcats opened their season on the road with a non-conference, 3-1 loss Tuesday against Class 4-A Richmond Senior High.

The Lady Raiders took the first match by a 25-21 verdict, then had to fight off the visitors for a 25-23 win to open a 2-0 edge.

Anson rallied back with a convincing 25-15 win in the third match to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Richmond sealed the win with a 25-19 victory.