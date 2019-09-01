SCOREBOARD

FOOTBALL

***

Richmond Senior 33

Anson 0

***

Richmond 14-19-x-x — 33

Anson 0-0-x-x — 0

***

Highlights: For Anson, Wesley Lear was 6-for-13 through the air for 79 yards and added 14 yards rushing on 10 carries; Rasheed Burns had five tackles.

Records: Anson 0-2; Richmond 2-0.

Next: Anson travels to Waxhaw to face Cuthbertson High on Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Jayvee: Richmond beat Anson, 21-8.

*****

*****

VOLLEYBALL

***

Anson 25-25-25

South Stanly 15-19-19

***

Records: Anson 2-1; South Stanly 2-2.

Jayvee: No report

***

***

Anson 17-25-25-25

Arborbrook 25-23-20-20

***

Records: Anson 2-1; Arborbrook 6-1.

Jayvee: None

***

***

Anson 25-25-25

Monroe 5-6-13

***

Records: Anson 4-1; Monroe 0-6.

Jayvee: No report

*****

*****

BOYS SOCCER

***

Albemarle 9

Anson 0

***

Anson 0-0 — 0

Albemarle 4-5 — 9

***

Records: Anson 0-3; Albemarle 2-1.

***

***

