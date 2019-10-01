Anson falls, 32-25

October 1, 2019 Anson Record Sports 0
Photo courtesy of Rick Sammons

Anson Bearcats receiver R.J. Jackson pulls in a pass from quarterback Wesley Lear during a recent game. The Bearcats’ three-game winning streak was snapped on Monday by undefeated Lee County, 32-25. The game started Friday, but was halted due to lightning and was finished on Monday.

